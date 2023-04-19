Unusual Put Option Trade in Wayfair Inc - (W) Worth $529.22K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:07:59 ET an unusually large $529.22K block of Put contracts in Wayfair Inc - (W) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in W options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair Inc -. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.25%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 115,790K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wayfair Inc - is $48.54. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from its latest reported closing price of $36.08.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair Inc - is $12,427MM, an increase of 1.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 49K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,642K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 89.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 762.99% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 95K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 7.62% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

