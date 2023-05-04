Unusual Put Option Trade in Wayfair Inc - (W) Worth $1,029.77K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:19:15 ET an unusually large $1,029.77K block of Put contracts in Wayfair Inc - (W) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in W options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair Inc -. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.25%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 116,447K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wayfair Inc - is 48.43. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.79% from its latest reported closing price of 31.29.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair Inc - is 12,427MM, an increase of 1.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,530K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares, representing an increase of 42.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 67.49% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,586K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,573K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 66.21% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,962K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,823K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 3,650K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 55.01% over the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

