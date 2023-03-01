Unusual Put Option Trade in Walt Disney (DIS) Worth $28,772.80K

On March 1, 2023 at 14:30:23 ET an unusually large $28,772.80K block of Put contracts in Walt Disney (DIS) was bought, with a strike price of $260.00 / share, expiring in 324 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in DIS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where all large block option trades are tracked.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.49% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $127.99. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.49% from its latest reported closing price of $99.61.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 129.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.55%, a decrease of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,266,776K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,387K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,641K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,328K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,317K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.92% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,997K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,824K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,169K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,148K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,124K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

