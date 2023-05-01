Unusual Put Option Trade in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Worth $200.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:39:30 ET an unusually large $200.00K block of Put contracts in Walt Disney Co (DIS) was sold, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 11 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 52.45th percentile of all recent large trades made in DIS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.50%, a decrease of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 1,264,888K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is $128.05. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of $102.50.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBL Wealth holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bridgeworth holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Kaydan Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BKLC - BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Corient Capital Partners holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

