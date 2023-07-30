Unusual Put Option Trade in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Worth $17,646.20K

On July 26, 2023 at 14:27:14 ET an unusually large $17,646.20K block of Put contracts in Walt Disney Co (DIS) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 177 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.07th percentile of all recent large trades made in DIS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.60%, an increase of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 1,269,979K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.27% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is 119.26. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.27% from its latest reported closing price of 85.63.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is 91,544MM, an increase of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,566K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,416K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,627K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.11% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,997K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,495K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,824K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 30,412K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

Walt Disney Co Background Information



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

