Unusual Put Option Trade in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Worth $525.00K

On April 3, 2023 at 15:22:29 ET an unusually large $525.00K block of Put contracts in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 291 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in VNO options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.32% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is $18.95. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.32% from its latest reported closing price of $15.37.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is $1,849MM, a decrease of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.14%, an increase of 20.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.34% to 198,045K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 18,082K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 10,686K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares, representing an increase of 27.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 9,759K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 93.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 1,222.28% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,271K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $15.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.26%, the lowest has been 3.28%, and the highest has been 10.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

