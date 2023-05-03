Unusual Put Option Trade in Vontier (VNT) Worth $27.59K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:38:25 ET an unusually large $27.59K block of Put contracts in Vontier (VNT) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 180,087K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vontier is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of $27.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vontier is $2,991MM, a decrease of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLCEX - Fidelity Large Cap Core Enhanced Index Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 155.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 46.17% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 162K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 1,301K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IASAX - VY(R) American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio DV holds 60K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 48.06% over the last quarter.

Vontier Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $27.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=122).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Vontier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

See all Vontier regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.