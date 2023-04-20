Unusual Put Option Trade in Vmware Inc. - (VMW) Worth $5,500.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:00:31 ET an unusually large $5,500.00K block of Put contracts in Vmware Inc. - (VMW) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 28.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VMW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.38%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 227,410K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. - is $143.58. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of $127.94.

The projected annual revenue for Vmware Inc. - is $14,273MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GVIP - Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SJVCX - Steward Large Cap Value Fund Class C holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NULG - Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 81.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 409.00% over the last quarter.

UEIPX - UBS Engage For Impact Fund Class P holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

