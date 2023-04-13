Unusual Put Option Trade in Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Worth $85.78K

On April 13, 2023 at 14:40:29 ET an unusually large $85.78K block of Put contracts in Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) was sold, with a strike price of $4.50 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.06th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPCE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.13%, an increase of 177.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 101,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is $4.78. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 46.04% from its latest reported closing price of $3.27.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings is $19MM, an increase of 716.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMSMX - GuideMark(R) Small holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mizuho Markets Americas holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing a decrease of 941.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 90.46% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 854K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Gould Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 376K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 25.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

