Unusual Put Option Trade in Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Worth $52.87K

On May 19, 2023 at 14:02:08 ET an unusually large $52.87K block of Put contracts in Vinco Ventures (BBIG) was sold, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBIG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinco Ventures. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIG is 0.01%, an increase of 17.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 45,622K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIG is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,348K shares representing 42.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 46.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,164K shares representing 41.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 52.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,987K shares representing 32.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 34.77% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,775K shares representing 22.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,625K shares representing 21.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Vinco Ventures Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

Key filings for this company:

