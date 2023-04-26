Unusual Put Option Trade in Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Worth $306.39K

On April 26, 2023 at 11:14:39 ET an unusually large $306.39K block of Put contracts in Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in VSCO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.20%, an increase of 39.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 81,561K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret is $45.67. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 46.95% from its latest reported closing price of $31.08.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 577K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 98.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 7,921.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 171K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 61.50% over the last quarter.

PDS Planning holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMMD - iShares Russell 2500 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 14.83% over the last quarter.

FLCOX - Fidelity Large Cap Value Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

