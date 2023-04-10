Unusual Put Option Trade in Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Worth $222.91K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:47:21 ET an unusually large $222.91K block of Put contracts in Victoria's Secret & (VSCO) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 54.28 percentile of all recent large trades made in VSCO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret & is $45.67. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.27% from its latest reported closing price of $32.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret & is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret &. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 81,661K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 6,407K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing a decrease of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 50.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,880K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 3.13% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,748K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,640K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 14.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,509K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.