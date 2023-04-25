Unusual Put Option Trade in Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Worth $57.50K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:18:04 ET an unusually large $57.50K block of Put contracts in Viavi Solutions (VIAV) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 250,135K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 2.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $12.72. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.50% from its latest reported closing price of $8.99.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is $1,155MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 152.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 99.97% over the last quarter.

RYSRX - Guggenheim Long Short Equity Fund Class P holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 50.95% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 326K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

