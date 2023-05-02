Unusual Put Option Trade in Vermilion Energy (VET) Worth $65.01K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:03:34 ET an unusually large $65.01K block of Put contracts in Vermilion Energy (VET) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vermilion Energy. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VET is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 54,124K shares. The put/call ratio of VET is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vermilion Energy is $21.01. The forecasts range from a low of $15.67 to a high of $31.41. The average price target represents an increase of 68.06% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vermilion Energy is $3,627MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 19.87% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 40.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 86.88% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 301K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Vermilion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Its business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with returning capital to investors when economically warranted. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion holds a 20% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland.

