Unusual Put Option Trade in Verizon Communications (VZ) Worth $390.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:16:51 ET an unusually large $390.00K block of Put contracts in Verizon Communications (VZ) was sold, with a strike price of $39.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in VZ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.48%, a decrease of 24.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 2,897,960K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $45.31. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of $39.46.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is $143,056MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 58.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 99.76% over the last quarter.

First Command Financial Services holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 84,962.09% over the last quarter.

NDJI - Nationwide Dow Jones Risk-Managed Income ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 11.66% over the last quarter.

ILCV - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF holds 182K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Verizon Communications Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $39.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 7.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Verizon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

