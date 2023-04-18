Unusual Put Option Trade in Verizon Communications (VZ) Worth $1,395.04K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:59:41 ET an unusually large $1,395.04K block of Put contracts in Verizon Communications (VZ) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VZ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.48%, a decrease of 24.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 2,897,960K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $45.31. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of $39.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is $143,056MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIL - Fidelity New Millennium ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 32.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 18.40% over the last quarter.

FIVG - Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds 570K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Birmingham Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Planning holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 1,180.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 92.81% over the last quarter.

ICAP - InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Verizon Communications Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $39.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 7.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Verizon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

See all Verizon Communications regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.