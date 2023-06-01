News & Insights

Options
VTV

Unusual Put Option Trade in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Worth $90.00K

June 01, 2023 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On June 1, 2023 at 15:58:30 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Put contracts in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) was sold, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTV is 1.69%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 495,718K shares. VTV / Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VTV is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTV / Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Bank Of America holds 111,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,039K shares, representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 70.93% over the last quarter.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 52,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 243,371.55% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 20,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 7.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13,110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Betterment holds 12,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 6.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.