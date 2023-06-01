Unusual Put Option Trade in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Worth $90.00K

On June 1, 2023 at 15:58:30 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Put contracts in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) was sold, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Value ETF. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTV is 1.69%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 495,718K shares. The put/call ratio of VTV is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 111,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,039K shares, representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 70.93% over the last quarter.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 52,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 243,371.55% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 20,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 7.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13,110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Betterment holds 12,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTV by 6.12% over the last quarter.

