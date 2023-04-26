News & Insights

Options
SMH

Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Worth $661.82K

April 26, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 26, 2023 at 11:21:46 ET an unusually large $661.82K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was sold, with a strike price of $240.00 / share, expiring in 86 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in SMH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMH is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 22,875K shares. SMH / VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SMH is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMH / VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Bbjs Financial Advisors holds 14K shares.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP holds 2K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Financial Sense Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cetera Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 25.05% over the last quarter.

See all VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.