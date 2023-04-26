Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Worth $661.82K

On April 26, 2023 at 11:21:46 ET an unusually large $661.82K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was sold, with a strike price of $240.00 / share, expiring in 86 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in SMH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMH is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 22,875K shares. The put/call ratio of SMH is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bbjs Financial Advisors holds 14K shares.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP holds 2K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Financial Sense Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cetera Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 25.05% over the last quarter.

