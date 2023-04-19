Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) Worth $2,066.46K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:36:10 ET an unusually large $2,066.46K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) was bought, with a strike price of $255.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in OIH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 20.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIH is 0.40%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 8,147K shares. The put/call ratio of OIH is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 843K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 91.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Alaska Permanent Fund holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

