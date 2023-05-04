Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) Worth $1,443.10K

On May 4, 2023 at 12:16:18 ET an unusually large $1,443.10K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) was sold, with a strike price of $255.00 / share, expiring in 43 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in OIH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 14.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIH is 0.49%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 8,391K shares. The put/call ratio of OIH is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 872K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing a decrease of 39.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 843K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 91.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 30.96% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 39.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 64.77% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 116.91% over the last quarter.

