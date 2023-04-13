Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $345.77K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:08:31 ET an unusually large $345.77K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.77%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 218,050K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkeley Capital Partners holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Baker Avenue Asset Management holds 0K shares.

Phraction Management holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Squarepoint Ops holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 206.33% over the last quarter.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

