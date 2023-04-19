Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $1,312.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 09:35:48 ET an unusually large $1,312.50K block of Put contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.80%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 218,632K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bbjs Financial Advisors holds 0K shares.

GMOM - Cambria Global Momentum ETF holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IHT Wealth Management holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 8.77% over the last quarter.

