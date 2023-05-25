Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Worth $599.61K

On May 25, 2023 at 15:26:05 ET an unusually large $599.61K block of Put contracts in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.24th percentile of all recent large trades made in SMH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 15.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMH is 0.48%, an increase of 43.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 23,922K shares. The put/call ratio of SMH is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,016K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,080K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 14.75% over the last quarter.

