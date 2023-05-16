Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) Worth $1,420.46K

On May 16, 2023 at 15:32:47 ET an unusually large $1,420.46K block of Put contracts in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) was bought, with a strike price of $230.00 / share, expiring in 66 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in OIH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Oil Services ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIH is 0.42%, a decrease of 19.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 7,990K shares. The put/call ratio of OIH is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 924K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 77.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 821K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 90.01% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 650K shares.

Bessemer Group holds 621K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 39.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 64.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.