Unusual Put Option Trade in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $980.00K

On May 24, 2023 at 11:47:28 ET an unusually large $980.00K block of Put contracts in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 940 day(s) (on December 19, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.77%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 214,710K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 16,526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,860K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 74.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,967K shares, representing an increase of 32.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 80.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,461K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 8,759K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 1.45% over the last quarter.

NUGT - Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares holds 8,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,137K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 2.14% over the last quarter.

