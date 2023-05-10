Unusual Put Option Trade in Valero Energy (VLO) Worth $6,804.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:20:42 ET an unusually large $6,804.00K block of Put contracts in Valero Energy (VLO) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 29.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VLO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.42%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 342,230K shares. The put/call ratio of VLO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is 162.88. The forecasts range from a low of 130.29 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 50.26% from its latest reported closing price of 108.40.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 149,328MM, a decrease of 10.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,720K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 9.40% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 11,159K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,510K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,912K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,931K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,682K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,312K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares, representing an increase of 27.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 723.35% over the last quarter.

Valero Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names.

