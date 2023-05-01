Unusual Put Option Trade in Vale S.A. - ADR (VALE) Worth $249.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:35:10 ET an unusually large $249.00K block of Put contracts in Vale S.A. - ADR (VALE) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 81 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in VALE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.60%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 1,247,286K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - ADR is $20.20. The forecasts range from a low of $15.63 to a high of $24.84. The average price target represents an increase of 40.17% from its latest reported closing price of $14.41.

The projected annual revenue for Vale S.A. - ADR is $41,797MM, a decrease of 80.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Growth and Income Fund Class 1 holds 81K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 31.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 15.58% over the last quarter.

United Maritime Capital holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wedbush Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 214.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Vale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vale S.A., formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil. Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.

