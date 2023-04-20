Unusual Put Option Trade in Uxin Limited ADS (UXIN) Worth $2.90K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:38:01 ET an unusually large $2.90K block of Put contracts in Uxin Limited ADS (UXIN) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 1 day(s) (on April 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uxin Limited ADS. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 48.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UXIN is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.00% to 2,012K shares. The put/call ratio of UXIN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 915.49% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uxin Limited ADS is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $11.36 to a high of $11.81. The average price target represents an increase of 915.49% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Uxin Limited ADS is $708MM, a decrease of 68.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGJ - Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing a decrease of 1,084.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 66.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 900.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 55.99% over the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 928.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 53.73% over the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 987.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UXIN by 56.65% over the last quarter.

