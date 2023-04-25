Unusual Put Option Trade in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) Worth $469.81K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:50:55 ET an unusually large $469.81K block of Put contracts in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLU is 0.59%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 186,935K shares. The put/call ratio of XLU is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investment Partners holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 49.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLU by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

German American Bancorp holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLU by 45.85% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLU by 9.52% over the last quarter.

HTDAX - Hanlon Tactical Dividend and Momentum Fund Shares holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLU by 17.23% over the last quarter.

