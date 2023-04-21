Unusual Put Option Trade in Upwork (UPWK) Worth $75.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:07:06 ET an unusually large $75.00K block of Put contracts in Upwork (UPWK) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPWK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.23%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 117,473K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upwork is $18.27. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 78.57% from its latest reported closing price of $10.23.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is $744MM, an increase of 20.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 1,098K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 70K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 44.36% over the last quarter.

BUFSX - Buffalo Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 333K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Fund Management holds 117K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

