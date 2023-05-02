Unusual Put Option Trade in Upwork (UPWK) Worth $161.43K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:45:41 ET an unusually large $161.43K block of Put contracts in Upwork (UPWK) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPWK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.23%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 117,616K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upwork is $18.27. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 91.28% from its latest reported closing price of $9.55.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is $744MM, an increase of 20.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voloridge Investment Management holds 70K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 44.36% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 176K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing a decrease of 52.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 61.08% over the last quarter.

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 61K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

