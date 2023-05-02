Unusual Put Option Trade in Upstart Holdings (UPST) Worth $637.25K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:43:14 ET an unusually large $637.25K block of Put contracts in Upstart Holdings (UPST) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPST options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 11.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 32,182K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of $12.98.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 19.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 47.77% over the last quarter.

Gs Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 157K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 34.74% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 4,532K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 44.58% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

