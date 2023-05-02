Unusual Put Option Trade in Upstart Holdings (UPST) Worth $572.58K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:51:13 ET an unusually large $572.58K block of Put contracts in Upstart Holdings (UPST) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 11.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 32,182K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of $12.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 242K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 33.67% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 42.19% over the last quarter.

TILIX - TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Index Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

See all Upstart Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.