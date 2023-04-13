Unusual Put Option Trade in Upstart Holdings (UPST) Worth $1,222.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 14:28:11 ET an unusually large $1,222.50K block of Put contracts in Upstart Holdings (UPST) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 645 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.79 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPST options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 14.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.05%, a decrease of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 32,173K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of $16.39.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 23.20% over the last quarter.

MPGAX - MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 54.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 60.33% over the last quarter.

IUSS - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US Small Company ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Tidal ETF Trust - SoFi Web 3 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 55.47%.

Hsbc Holdings holds 43K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 57.62% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

