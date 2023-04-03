Unusual Put Option Trade in Unity Software (U) Worth $366.80K

On April 3, 2023 at 15:00:32 ET an unusually large $366.80K block of Put contracts in Unity Software (U) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 655 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.22 percentile of all recent large trades made in U options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.67% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Software is $36.55. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from its latest reported closing price of $32.44.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Software is $2,238MM, an increase of 60.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.47%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.58% to 274,220K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,984K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 27,500K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 58.26% over the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 21,560K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,559K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 1.00% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,972K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,263K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Sc Xii Management holds 10,883K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

