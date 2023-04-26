Unusual Put Option Trade in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Worth $2,557.50K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:16:07 ET an unusually large $2,557.50K block of Put contracts in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) was bought, with a strike price of $515.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.02th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unitedhealth Group. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 1.21%, a decrease of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 960,002K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unitedhealth Group is $606.77. The forecasts range from a low of $529.24 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of $491.92.

The projected annual revenue for Unitedhealth Group is $359,839MM, an increase of 7.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCEUX - Franklin U.S. Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Balanced Fund Class 1 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 63.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 200.42% over the last quarter.

BPRRX - Boston Partners Long holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Second Half Financial Partners holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 51.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Declares $1.65 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $491.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

