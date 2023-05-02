Unusual Put Option Trade in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Oil Fund (USO) Worth $1,175.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:20:15 ET an unusually large $1,175.00K block of Put contracts in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Oil Fund (USO) was sold, with a strike price of $64.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 19.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in USO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Oil Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USO is 0.23%, a decrease of 22.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.82% to 10,039K shares. The put/call ratio of USO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Keel Point holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USO by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of The West holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Centaurus Financial holds 2K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

