Unusual Put Option Trade in United Continental Holdings (UAL) Worth $318.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:32:14 ET an unusually large $318.00K block of Put contracts in United Continental Holdings (UAL) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in UAL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1113 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 245,498K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $63.63. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 47.84% from its latest reported closing price of $43.04.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIEQ - AI Powered Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 136.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 47.99% over the last quarter.

FMEIX - Fidelity Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 36.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 84.38% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 173K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sonic GP holds 172K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

