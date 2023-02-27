Unusual Put Option Trade in uniQure N.V. (QURE) Worth $117.50K

On February 27, 2023 at 10:19:10 (ET) an unusually large $117.50K block of Put contracts in uniQure N.V. (QURE) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 109 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in QURE options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.73% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 165.73% from its latest reported closing price of $19.96.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is $201MM, an increase of 226.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.19%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 43,178K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,067K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,700K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 12.62% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,302K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 15.05% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,299K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,748K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 35.82% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.