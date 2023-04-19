Unusual Put Option Trade in Under Armour Inc - (UAA) Worth $111.53K

On April 19, 2023 at 11:28:20 ET an unusually large $111.53K block of Put contracts in Under Armour Inc - (UAA) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in UAA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.14%, an increase of 137.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 175,127K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour Inc - is $12.95. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.21% from its latest reported closing price of $9.17.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour Inc - is $6,231MM, an increase of 17.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonebridge Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Duality Advisers holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 634.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 217K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 71.02% over the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 58.87%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,690K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Under Armour Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

