Unusual Put Option Trade in Under Armour Inc - (UAA) Worth $110.97K

On May 17, 2023 at 14:23:47 ET an unusually large $110.97K block of Put contracts in Under Armour Inc - (UAA) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in UAA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.10%, an increase of 74.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 169,557K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.96% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour Inc - is 11.14. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.96% from its latest reported closing price of 7.33.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour Inc - is 6,231MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,970K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 63.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,827K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,502K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 41.22% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,372K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 15.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,365K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 44.08% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,887K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 75,871.99% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

Key filings for this company:

