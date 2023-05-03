Unusual Put Option Trade in UiPath Inc - (PATH) Worth $187.34K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:13:19 ET an unusually large $187.34K block of Put contracts in UiPath Inc - (PATH) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 261 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PATH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.38%, a decrease of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 369,522K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - is $19.27. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 41.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.58.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath Inc - is $1,240MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LRNZ - TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.16% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 32.96% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 797K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sandy Spring Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 111K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 12.68% over the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

