Unusual Put Option Trade in UBS Group (UBS) Worth $560.00K

On March 23, 2023 at 14:03:39 ET an unusually large $560.00K block of Put contracts in UBS Group (UBS) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 57 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.75 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.94 percentile of all recent large trades made in UBS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.10% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is $25.11. The forecasts range from a low of $18.37 to a high of $39.98. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $20.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is $34,932MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.51%, an increase of 28.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 1,335,349K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 159,316K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,604K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 132,060K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,802K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 121,008K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,413K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 117,305K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Credit Suisse holds 98,021K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,853K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 15.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group Declares $0.28 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.28 per share. Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $20.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

UBS Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. Co-headquartered in the cities of Zürich and Basel, it maintains a presence in all major financial centres as the largest Swiss banking institution and the largest private bank in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.