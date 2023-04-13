Unusual Put Option Trade in Uber Technologies (UBER) Worth $649.80K

On April 13, 2023 at 14:54:56 ET an unusually large $649.80K block of Put contracts in Uber Technologies (UBER) was sold, with a strike price of $27.50 / share, expiring in 435 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.36th percentile of all recent large trades made in UBER options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.68%, a decrease of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 1,684,706K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $48.55. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.72% from its latest reported closing price of $30.59.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is $37,554MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.l.c. holds 1,734K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Alta Advisers holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IUS - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 6.83% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 715K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

