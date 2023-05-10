Unusual Put Option Trade in U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) Worth $290.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:14:34 ET an unusually large $290.00K block of Put contracts in U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was bought, with a strike price of $17.86 / share, expiring in 254 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JETS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Global Jets ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JETS is 0.26%, an increase of 350.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.62% to 24,777K shares. The put/call ratio of JETS is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 2,710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 75.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JETS by 400.86% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,721K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JETS by 35.67% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JETS by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JETS by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JETS by 39.26% over the last quarter.

