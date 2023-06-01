Unusual Put Option Trade in Tyson Foods, Inc. - (TSN) Worth $1,138.80K

On June 1, 2023 at 15:30:03 ET an unusually large $1,138.80K block of Put contracts in Tyson Foods, Inc. - (TSN) was bought, with a strike price of $72.50 / share, expiring in 232 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 259,178K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. - is 59.05. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from its latest reported closing price of 50.64.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods, Inc. - is 55,465MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,472K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,802K shares, representing an increase of 49.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 74.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,833K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,794K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,918K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,653K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 29.13% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,671K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,665K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,695K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Tyson Foods, Inc. - Declares $0.48 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $50.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Tyson Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Key filings for this company:

