Unusual Put Option Trade in Twilio Inc (TWLO) Worth $1,417.10K

On April 28, 2023 at 13:25:23 ET an unusually large $1,417.10K block of Put contracts in Twilio Inc (TWLO) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TWLO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1082 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio Inc. This is a decrease of 107 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.27%, a decrease of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 156,658K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio Inc is $86.03. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.03% from its latest reported closing price of $52.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio Inc is $4,519MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Versor Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 8.24% over the last quarter.

GSEW - Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 75.67% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

See all Twilio Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.