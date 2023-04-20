Unusual Put Option Trade in Tutor Perini (TPC) Worth $38.66K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:48:45 ET an unusually large $38.66K block of Put contracts in Tutor Perini (TPC) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 183 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.05%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 37,562K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tutor Perini is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50.

The projected annual revenue for Tutor Perini is $4,026MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 238K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tutor Perini Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

utor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. Tutor Perinihas provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within its markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

