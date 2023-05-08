News & Insights

Options
HEAR

Unusual Put Option Trade in Turtle Beach (HEAR) Worth $1,350.00K

May 08, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On May 8, 2023 at 10:41:31 ET an unusually large $1,350.00K block of Put contracts in Turtle Beach (HEAR) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 165 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HEAR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAR is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 12,852K shares. HEAR / Turtle Beach Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HEAR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.56% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.56% from its latest reported closing price of 12.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is 294MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HEAR / Turtle Beach Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 916K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 38.27% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 633K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCW Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turtle Beach Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

See all Turtle Beach regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HEAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.