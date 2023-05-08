Unusual Put Option Trade in Turtle Beach (HEAR) Worth $1,350.00K

On May 8, 2023 at 10:41:31 ET an unusually large $1,350.00K block of Put contracts in Turtle Beach (HEAR) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 165 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HEAR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAR is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 12,852K shares. The put/call ratio of HEAR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.56% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.56% from its latest reported closing price of 12.98.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is 294MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 916K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 38.27% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 633K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCW Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turtle Beach Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

