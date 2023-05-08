Unusual Put Option Trade in Tupperware Brands (TUP) Worth $130.00K

On May 8, 2023 at 11:52:27 ET an unusually large $130.00K block of Put contracts in Tupperware Brands (TUP) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 74 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in TUP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tupperware Brands. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUP is 0.10%, an increase of 278.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 33,198K shares. The put/call ratio of TUP is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 274.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tupperware Brands is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 274.31% from its latest reported closing price of 1.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tupperware Brands is 1,216MM, a decrease of 6.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,845K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,112K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 73.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 127.19% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,447K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 27.14% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,389K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 72.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 110.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 39.25% over the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world.

See all Tupperware Brands regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.